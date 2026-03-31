Adesanya Drops From Middleweight Top 5 After Fourth Straight Loss

The former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has been removed from the UFC's middleweight top five rankings following his second-round TKO loss to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle, ending a seven-year streak in the division's elite tier.

'The Last Stylebender' suffered his fourth consecutive defeat this past weekend, marking a significant turning point in his career trajectory. Unlike his previous three losses, which came against fellow top contenders, Adesanya's latest setback was against rising prospect Pyfer.

Ranking Implications

Adesanya hasn't won a fight since April 2023. Despite his recent losses to elite competition, he maintained his top-five status in the 185-pound division. However, the defeat to Pyfer carried different weight as it came against an unranked opponent looking to break into title contention.

The ranking drop represents the most significant impact on Adesanya's standing since his championship reign ended. Despite many observers feeling he was performing well in the early stages of the fight, the second-round finish ultimately sealed his fate in the updated rankings.

Career Context

Adesanya has already established himself as one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history, with memorable performances throughout his championship runs. The former titleholder produced numerous highlight-reel moments during his peak years in the division.

Following the tough result at UFC Seattle, Adesanya has indicated he has no plans to step away from competition despite the recent struggles. The loss to Pyfer marks a clear inflection point where the former champion now faces rising contenders rather than established elite fighters.

The ranking adjustment reflects the UFC's assessment that Adesanya's position among the division's top tier can no longer be maintained following the loss to an unranked opponent, regardless of his previous accomplishments in the middleweight division.