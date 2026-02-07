Alex Pereira publicly endorsed his former Glory Kickboxing rival Dustin Jacoby for UFC light heavyweight rankings inclusion following Jacoby's second-round TKO victory over Julius Walker at UFC Vegas 113 on Saturday night.

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion took to social media to advocate for his old opponent, urging the promotion to recognize Jacoby's recent win streak with a rankings spot.

Third Straight Knockout Victory

Jacoby extended his knockout streak to three consecutive fights with the violent stoppage of Walker at UFC Vegas 113. The Colorado native has now finished Bruno Lopes, Vitor Petrino, and Walker in succession, all by knockout.

Despite the impressive run, Jacoby remains unranked in the UFC's official light heavyweight standings, a point that drew Pereira's attention and public support.

Glory Kickboxing History

The endorsement carries added weight given the fighters' shared history in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira defeated Jacoby by first-round knockout in the semifinals of the Glory 14 middleweight contender tournament in Zagreb, Croatia on March 8, 2014.

Both fighters have since transitioned to MMA with remarkable success. Pereira became the first fighter to win UFC titles in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, while Jacoby has compiled a 9-4-1 record in his second UFC stint.

Pereira's call for rankings recognition highlights the mutual respect between the former kickboxing rivals and acknowledges Jacoby's evolution as a mixed martial artist over the past decade.