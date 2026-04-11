Alex Pereira To Be Honored With 2026 Forrest Griffin Community Award

Alex Pereira will be this year's recipient of the 2026 Forrest Griffin Community Award, as announced by the UFC during the UFC 327 broadcast on CBS.

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Per UFC play-by-play Jon Anik, Pereira will receive the award for his dedication and time toward sick and underprivileged youth in his native Brazil.

Alex Pereira To Receive Forrest Griffin Community Award At 2026 UFC Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The Forrest Griffin Community Award is annually handed out to fighters who make impacts and special contributions to their communities. Past winners have included Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and the Nogueira Brothers.

Pereira will receive the award at this year's UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony this July. He will be honored alongside new Hall of Fame inductees Dominick Cruz and Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, as well as the UFC 248 bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.