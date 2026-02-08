Alex Pereira could make his first combat sports appearance of 2026 outside the octagon — in a grappling match against rising UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov.

According to an interview Shara's manager Rizvan Magomedov gave to Greek outlet Sport24, negotiations are reportedly underway for the two UFC stars to meet in a grappling competition while Pereira awaits confirmation of his next MMA fight.

Shara's Manager Confirms Negotiations Are Ongoing

Rizvan Magomedov told Sport24 that discussions are active, though no event or date has been finalized. The pairing would be a fascinating style clash — Pereira is known primarily as an elite striker from his kickboxing days, while Magomedov's unorthodox striking and growing ground game have made him one of the UFC's fastest-rising names.

Notably, Shara remains unbeaten in the UFC and has demonstrated grappling credentials that even Arman Tsarukyan could not overcome.

Pereira Eyeing Heavyweight Move in UFC

The grappling talks come at an interesting time for Pereira. The Brazilian has been trading barbs with Jon Jones over a potential champion vs. champion super-fight at heavyweight, while also being open to a historic third title reign at 205 pounds.

Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last October, avenging the only blemish on his UFC record. He recently endorsed Dustin Jacoby for UFC rankings inclusion after Vegas 113.

A Growing Trend in Combat Sports

Crossover grappling matches have surged in popularity in recent years, with events like Tezos WNO and Who's Number One attracting MMA stars to submission-only competition. A Pereira vs. Shara grappling match would generate massive interest given both fighters' profiles.

For now, Pereira's octagon future remains in the hands of the UFC — but his willingness to compete anywhere speaks to the champion's desire to stay active in 2026.