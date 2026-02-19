Alex Pereira is still open to a future fight with Jon Jones despite the former champion's recent revelation of severe arthritis in his left hip. Jones' condition, serious enough to qualify him for a hip replacement, has cast doubt on his return to the Octagon.

Jones recently revealed he has severe arthritis, which could impact Pereira’s plans for a potential heavyweight bout. Jones last competed in November 2024, defeating Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309. He also re-entered the USADA drug testing pool in hopes of competing at a UFC White House event.

Jones stated the UFC knows the full extent of his arthritis condition and is considering retirement for a second time, though he remains interested in competing at a UFC White House event if the opportunity justifies the physical demands of his arthritis condition.

Alex Pereira Undetterred

YouTube video player

Speaking with Valter Walker, Pereira addressed Jones' revelations stating, “I think every athlete has chronic injuries, serious injuries,”

He also expressed his willingness to face any opponent at light heavyweight or heavyweight.

Whoever they put in front of me, I’ll be fighting,” Pereira said. “I love fighting, so it doesn’t matter weight classes — of course, if you say middleweight I can’t make that anymore. At the other two divisions, light heavyweight and heavyweight, [the opponent] is indifferent to me.

Pereira remains interested in competing at the UFC event at the White House in June, even if Jones is not his opponent. He is keeping the door open for a move to the heavyweight division.