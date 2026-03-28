Alexa Grasso Puts Out Maycee Barber With KO Of The Year Nominee

There were plenty of people placing doubt on Alexa Grasso in her UFC Seattle co-main event against Maycee Barber; however, Grasso put those doubts, and her opponent, to bed.

With one single strike, Grasso had one of the most brutal knockouts in women's MMA, scoring a first-round finish.

The two traded for the first couple of minutes, attempting to find each others range while exchanging kicks. The two appeared to be even, as Barber tried to press the pace, but Grasso was more than ready to battle back.

Then, Grasso flashed a right hand, only to crack Barber with a left. Barber was out from the second the punch landed, even as Grasso took the back and looked for a choke.

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Alexa Grasso Scores Scary KO Of Maycee Barber At UFC Seattle

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This was a rematch from UFC 258, which saw Grasso score a decision win over Barber.

This was Grasso's first win since upsetting Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women's flyweight title at UFC 285. Grasso entered this fight off a loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315.