Alexander Volkanovski has signed a new UFC contract following his featherweight title defense at UFC 325 in Sydney on February 1, 2026, it has been revealed.

The news came via Demetrious Johnson's YouTube podcast, where Volkanovski confirmed he had re-signed with the promotion after defeating Diego Lopes in their rematch. The win was the first defense of his second reign and his eighth title defense overall, tying José Aldo's all-time UFC featherweight record.

Volkanovski Considered Retirement

In a candid admission, Volkanovski revealed he had contemplated stepping away from the sport if the Lopes rematch had inflicted significant damage on him. Given the knockout losses he suffered in prior fights, the Australian champion acknowledged his long-term health was a major factor in his decision-making.

"If I took a lot of damage, I might've retired," Volkanovski said, per the podcast. The statement underscores a more measured approach to his career as he enters the later stages of his fighting life.

What's Next for Volkanovski

With a new contract secured and his title retained, Volkanovski's future at 145 pounds remains a hot topic. He has named both Movsar Evloev (19-0) and Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) as potential next challengers, with the two undefeated contenders set to meet in a title eliminator at UFC London on March 21.

Volkanovski has long been regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history, and his willingness to speak openly about retirement reflects the maturity of a champion who has nothing left to prove — but clearly still has the desire to compete.