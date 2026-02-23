Real American Freestyle has confirmed a significant change to its RAF 06 card: former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will replace the injured Chad Mendes and face Benson Henderson this Saturday, February 28, at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Sterling, a decorated grappler and UFC 135-pound titlist, now makes his RAF debut in a high-profile welterweight freestyle bout set at 170 pounds. Henderson, a former UFC lightweight champion and veteran of the WEC era, was originally slated to compete against Mendes before the injury forced the late change.

RAF 06: Updated Card

The event, officially titled RAF 06: Cejudo vs. Faber, airs live on Fox Nation at 9 PM EST and marks the sixth flagship event from the Real American Freestyle promotion. The card also features former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo headlining against Urijah Faber in a lightweight matchup, as well as other notable bouts including Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas at middleweight and welterweight champion David Carr defending his title against Bubba Jenkins.

Sterling vs. Henderson is a compelling late addition — both men carry substantial pedigrees in combat sports, making this a marquee matchup in its own right despite the short-notice circumstances. Tickets remain available through Ticketmaster, and the event takes place at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena.