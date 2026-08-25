Bella Mir And Other UFC Hopefuls Weigh In For Dana White's Contender Series Week 3

Bella Mir and nine other MMA up-and-comers are looking to secure a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. All fighters made weight earlier this week ahead of tonight's match-ups at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Lady" Mir is the 23-year-old daughter of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir, and she's quickly making her name across the world of combat sports . The Olympic hopeful weighed in at 136 pounds, while her main event opponent, Alex Apodaca, hit the scales at 135.5 pounds. Bella Mir weighs-in at 136 lbs ahead of her #DWCS bout vs Alex Apodaca 👀 (via @jeroguerra10 ) pic.twitter.com/vTc7dRq4LE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 24, 2026 Week 3 of DWCS 2026 will air live at 7pm ET/4pm PT later this evening via Paramount+. Below is the full card: -Bella Mir (136) vs. Alex Apodaca (135.5) -Guilherme Uriel (241.5) vs. Mario Piazzon (238) -Gary Belletto Jr. (169) vs. Sean Clancy Jr. (170) -Ronald Humphrey (169) vs. Alexis Miranda (170) -Nick Galanti (185) vs. Carlos Petruzzella (185.5) 💥 La carte des DWCS de cette nuit ! pic.twitter.com/dKBxVifnAa — UFC France (@UFCFRA) August 25, 2026 Mir has a strong buzz going into tonight's fight. Dana White has made it clear that Bella has his support, and has for some years.