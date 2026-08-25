Bella Mir And Other UFC Hopefuls Weigh In For Dana White's Contender Series Week 3

Bella Mir and nine other MMA up-and-comers are looking to secure a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. All fighters made weight earlier this week ahead of tonight’s match-ups at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Lady” Mir is the 23-year-old daughter of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir, and she’s quickly making her name across the world of combat sports. The Olympic hopeful weighed in at 136 pounds, while her main event opponent, Alex Apodaca, hit the scales at 135.5 pounds.

Week 3 of DWCS 2026 will air live at 7pm ET/4pm PT later this evening via Paramount+. Below is the full card:

-Bella Mir (136) vs. Alex Apodaca (135.5)

-Guilherme Uriel (241.5) vs. Mario Piazzon (238)

-Gary Belletto Jr. (169) vs. Sean Clancy Jr. (170)

-Ronald Humphrey (169) vs. Alexis Miranda (170)

-Nick Galanti (185) vs. Carlos Petruzzella (185.5)

Mir has a strong buzz going into tonight’s fight. Dana White has made it clear that Bella has his support, and has for some years.