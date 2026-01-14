Amanda Nunes has revealed the full story behind her return to the UFC, detailing how she struggled to stay retired, the gym split that turned former coaches into opponents, and her drive to make history as a three-time champion.

Speaking on the Paramount UFC Crew ahead of her bantamweight title fight against Kayla Harrison at UFC 324 on January 24, Nunes opened up about the internal battle she faced during her brief retirement.

One year passed by and I was kind of like looking at Nina around the house and say like, 'Nina, I can't stay away though. I can't I'm trying so hard in one year,'" Nunes admitted about conversations with her wife Nina Ansaroff.

The timing of Harrison signing with the UFC aligned perfectly with Nunes' growing desire to compete again. The Brazilian legend felt it was destiny bringing them together for this showdown.

When that thought started like be more strong and Kayla signed with the UFC they say like this is just meant to be you know so everything's coming together," Nunes explained.

Nunes also expressed concern about the state of the bantamweight division during her absence, feeling obligated to return and restore its prestige.

I always like nobody's going to do anything with my division so I got to go in there and then you know what I mean make this great again. Then Kayla sign like even better though so make everything perfect.

The American Top Team Split

The comeback has also been fueled by an awkward situation that developed at American Top Team, where Harrison called her out while still training at the same gym.

If you calling me out, if you want to fight me, you're not supposed to be here training with my coach in the same mat in the same gym," Nunes stated. "If I'm gonna face you, you're gonna be out of here.

The tension began when Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, joined ATT and initially sought to be Nunes' training partner. However, once Harrison started publicly calling out the former champion, Nunes felt the dynamic crossed a line.

When she started really talk about me, calling me out and at the same time is being the gym and try to be my training partner. I started get like a little bit even more photo from her because this is the challenge that I like," Nunes revealed.

The situation has evolved further, with Nunes now facing her former coaches who have aligned with Harrison. Rather than viewing this as a disadvantage, Nunes embraces the adversity.

Targeting History

Beyond the personal stakes, Nunes is motivated by adding an unprecedented chapter to her legacy. The former two-division champion revealed that her trophy wall at home drives her forward.

When I see the wall in my house, I just make like a very special wall for everything that I all my trophies and everything that I got in my whole career," Nunes said. "And then when I wake up and it looks that that wall for me is enough. Now it's going to be even more like something more that people never see before. I'm gonna become a champ again. So this is going to be in the history like in the top in the history.

A victory over Harrison would make Nunes only the second fighter in UFC history to win a title three separate times, joining Randy Couture in that exclusive club. The Brazilian legend dominated women's MMA during her initial run, holding championships in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions simultaneously.

Nunes acknowledged that she wants more recognition in overall GOAT conversations that typically focus on male fighters like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva. However, she maintains that external validation is not her primary motivation.

It doesn't bother me honestly because this is what I like to do. I like fight. I do this for myself because I love this sport," Nunes explained.

UFC 324 marks the first major card of the Paramount Plus era, with Nunes vs. Harrison serving as the co-main event behind Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.