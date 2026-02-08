KnuckleMania VI marked a pivotal night for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, returning its flagship show to Philadelphia just as the promotion is hitting a new popularity peak. Billed as BKFC's biggest card of the year, the event packed the Xfinity Mobile Arena and was positioned as a showcase for bare-knuckle's rapid rise from niche curiosity to a regular player in the combat-sports calendar.

In the main event, longtime UFC veterans Ben Rothwell and Andrei Arlovski brought decades of heavyweight name value into a brutal BKFC title fight that was framed as one of the most important matchups in the company's short history. The promotion doubled down on exposure by making the entire card free to watch on its own app and YouTube, a strategic move BKFC president David Feldman has pushed for as a way to grow the fanbase at a time when traditional pay-per-view pricing is under pressure across combat sports.

Combined with a 13-fight lineup that mixed established champions, ex-UFC names and cult favorites like Charles "Felony" Bennett, KnuckleMania VI was designed to feel less like a routine show and more like BKFC's annual statement that it belongs in the same conversation as the biggest nights in MMA and boxing.

Main Card Results

Andrei Arlovski def. Ben Rothwell via TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 3, 1:14 – wins BKFC heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt def. David Mundell via KO, Round 4, 0:29

John Garbarino def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. via TKO, Round 5, 0:49

Ben Bonner def. Tony Soto via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Patrick Brady def. Bear Hill via unanimous decision (50-42, 50-41, 49-43)

Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Mike Richman def. Joe Elmore via majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 49-45)

Undercard Results

Charles Bennett def. Pat Sullivan via TKO, Round 2, 1:56

Cody Russell def. Harrison Aiken via KO, Round 2, 1:16

Zedekiah Montanez def. Brandon Meyer via KO, Round 2, 1:59

Lex Ludlow def. Zachary Calmus via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Prince Nyseam (Nyseam McCain) def. Brett Shoenfelt via unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

Joshua Oxendine def. Travis Thompson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)