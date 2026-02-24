Eddie Hearn is walking back the buzz around Anthony Joshua potentially returning to the ring in July, clarifying that his earlier comments were speculative and that nothing has been decided.

Speaking to BoxingScene, Hearn explained that the chatter about a summer comeback stemmed from discussions about Joshua simply returning to the gym — not committing to a fight.

Loading tweet...

"I think he's thinking about going back to [training] camp. I don't think he's thinking about fighting," Hearn said. "He's just thinking about, at some point, returning to training camp because I think he likes doing that, and that's going to give him the answers as to 'if' and 'when' [he fights again]."

Hearn noted that Joshua could be heading back into camp within the next two to three weeks, which would then open the door for more concrete conversations about timing and opponents.

"Only then can there be a conversation about what's realistic time wise and opponent wise, and that's why we said July-ish could be a potential return," Hearn said. "No decisions made yet."

The promoter acknowledged the speculation had taken on a life of its own, but stressed that multiple outcomes remain on the table. Joshua could return in July, push a fight to the end of the year, or step away from the sport entirely.

"He could also go back to training camp and determine he's not ready yet, and fight at the end of the year, or decide his heart isn't in it anymore," Hearn said. "I think training camp is a good place for him, because it's a place that he feels very happy and motivated, and hopefully physically, he'll feel like he's ready to return."

Joshua's most recent ring appearance was a sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul on Netflix in December 2025 — a performance that had reignited talk of a serious comeback. But just 10 days after the fight, a fatal car accident in Nigeria cast a shadow over those plans, claiming the lives of two members of his inner circle — personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami — and leaving Joshua to reflect on his future in the sport. Whether he laces up again remains an open question for now.