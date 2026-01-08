Anthony Joshua has shared an emotional new statement about the deaths of his two closest friends in the December car crash in Nigeria, revealing he "didn't even realise how special they are."

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion posted a heartfelt tribute on X featuring a memorial graphic of Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif "Latz" Ayodele with angel wings. In the emotional caption, Joshua opened up about processing his grief and the profound impact his friends had on his life.

The post marks Joshua's second public statement since the tragic crash that occurred on December 29 on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Lexus SUV they were traveling in struck a stationary truck, according to CNN. Joshua, who was a rear passenger, sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital on December 31.

Joshua acknowledged the weight of the loss while showing concern for the grieving families. "100% it's tough for me, but I know it's even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏," he continued.

Ghami served as Joshua's strength and conditioning coach for over 10 years, while Ayodele was his personal trainer and lifelong friend. Joshua attended their funerals on January 5 at the London Central Mosque after returning to the UK from Nigeria. The trip to Nigeria came just 10 days after Joshua's knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Joshua's first public statement came on January 5 when he posted photos with grieving family members and captioned it simply: "My Brothers Keeper ❤️🪖❤️."

The driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license, CNN reported. The case has been adjourned until January 20.\