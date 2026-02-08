Anthony Joshua had a humorous response when Islam Makhachev invited him to train in Dagestan — he'd come for weeks, not years.

The two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion attended PFL's event in Dubai on Saturday night and headed backstage to meet the Nurmagomedov team ahead of Usman Nurmagomedov's successful title defense.

Joshua Meets Islam Makhachev Backstage

Joshua spent time in the Nurmagomedov dressing room, where an all-star corner had assembled for Usman's fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov headed up proceedings alongside coach Javier Mendez, while Usman's brother Umar and the legendary Makhachev filled out the team.

The boxing star appeared particularly keen to meet with Makhachev, pulling out his phone to show the two-weight UFC champion something. After their exchange, Makhachev told Joshua he "should come" to Dagestan.

Joshua then referenced the popular "2-3 years Dagestan" meme — commonly used online when someone is told they need to toughen up by training in the Russian republic.

Joshua's Compromise Draws Big Laughs

Rather than committing to the meme's infamous two-to-three-year exile, Joshua countered with a more practical offer: two to three weeks. The joke drew a big laugh from everyone in the room.

The moment was captured on video and shared across PFL's social media channels, quickly going viral among combat sports fans who enjoyed seeing the crossover between boxing and MMA royalty.

Joshua, who currently lives in Dubai, also sat next to PFL women's flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva throughout the event and met with new PFL CEO John Martin. The former heavyweight boxing champion has been increasingly visible at MMA events in recent months.

Usman Nurmagomedov Retains PFL Belt

The main event saw Usman Nurmagomedov choke out Alfie Davis in the third round to retain his PFL lightweight title. The Dagestan connection in combat sports continues to grow, with the Nurmagomedov team producing champions across multiple organizations.

Whether Joshua actually follows through on a Dagestan training trip remains to be seen — but the two-to-three-week compromise may have been enough to earn him an open invitation.