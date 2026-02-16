Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith is coming out of retirement to compete in bareknuckle MMA, headlining Jorge Masvidal's ambitious tournament series with $1 million in total prize money on the line.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA president Jorge Masvidal revealed to MMA Junkie that the promotion is launching two 16-fighter tournaments in 2026—one at heavyweight and one at lightweight—each carrying a $500,000 prize pool. The series kicks off April 10 in the Dominican Republic, followed by a second event May 1 in Miami.

The most surprising announcement: Smith, who retired from active competition in April 2025 and has since worked as a UFC broadcast analyst, will face fellow UFC veteran Chase Sherman in the heavyweight tournament opener.

"Lionheart" last competed over 10 months ago before transitioning to his desk role with the UFC. His bareknuckle debut marks an unexpected pivot after what appeared to be a permanent move into media work.

Stacked Heavyweight Tournament Field

Beyond the Smith vs. Sherman matchup, Masvidal confirmed three additional heavyweight bouts for the April 10 card:

Guto Inocente vs. Mohammed Usman

Alexandr Romanov vs. Nikolay Kovalenko

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Todd Duffee

The remaining four heavyweight matchups and all eight lightweight tournament bouts will be announced in the coming days. All four rounds of both tournaments will take place throughout 2026.

Masvidal: "People Are Going to Have to Move Aside"

The upcoming events mark Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA's first shows since November 15, 2024. Masvidal explained the 17-month hiatus was spent fundraising and securing the financial backing needed for a full year of competition.

"I don't mind taking the loss (from a smaller gate) for making a huge statement online," Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio. "We're giving as much money as we can to the fighters. Really, who's doing anything right now? It's just worked out perfectly."

The promotion president expressed confidence that Gamebred is filling a void in the current MMA landscape: "We're coming in strong these next few years. People are going to have to move aside, brother."

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA operates under the Unified Rules of MMA—minus the gloves. From mid-2023 to late 2024, the promotion held five events featuring UFC veterans including Junior Dos Santos, Roy Nelson, Alan Belcher, and Hector Lombard.

"I never wanted to leave," Masvidal said. "The whole time I was working, in the shadows in the back. It's what business owners do. I was just hustling, brother. Seeing what I could do, what networks I could get on, what sponsors I could bring on board. I did everything to keep the dream alive, just like fighting. I was able to secure some funds, so here we go."