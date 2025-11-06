Archie Colgan continues to make waves in the PFL smart cage, but he seems open to an RAF opportunity if something ever came up. RAF refers to Real American Freestyle, which is an outlet that has served as the first, shoot professional wrestling organization.

As someone who can into MMA with an impressive wrestling pedigree, when asked if he has been following what RAF is doing at all and if he is intrigued by their efforts in any way, Coglan said [via YouTube video player ],

Yeah, I think it's really cool. I think it's a good outlet for wrestlers to be able to become professional wrestlers."

"Be able to get paid for years and years of work. I think it's cool. I'm going to try my best to follow these events."

"They got some weird subscription that it's like."

"I don't even remember what it's called but it's like some weird off like Fox something that you got to like subscribe to something else."

"It's like you would literally only be subscribing to it for that. So I'm going to do my best to try and follow it."

"I think it's sick. I think it's really cool that these guys are getting opportunities to make money doing wrestling."

"If that was ever like an opportunity, I wouldn't be opposed to like saying, "Yeah, I'll step on the mat and wrestle again.""

"Like, I'm not against that for sure. I think it's great.