Arman Tsarukyan Explains Why He Would Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Arman Tsarukyan has explained why he believes he would defeat UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in a hypothetical matchup. The lightweight contender shared his thoughts on how a fight between the two Dagestani fighters would play out.

Tsarukyan, who has emerged as one of the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division, addressed the fantasy matchup during a recent interview. The fighter outlined his approach to facing the undefeated former champion.

Tsarukyan's Confidence Against Nurmagomedov

The lightweight contender believes his skill set would present problems for Nurmagomedov. “I’m more well-rounded than him,” he said. “Probably decision."

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 with a perfect 29-0 record and is widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history. The Dagestani legend never lost a round in his final three title defenses.

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Current Lightweight Landscape

Tsarukyan has positioned himself as a top contender in the lightweight division. The matchup with Nurmagomedov remains purely hypothetical, as the former champion has shown no indication of returning to competition.

Both fighters share Dagestani heritage and train in similar grappling-heavy styles that have proven successful at the highest levels of MMA.