Arman Tsarukyan revealed how a Dagestani family provided shelter during his childhood, a moment he credits with helping his family survive. The UFC lightweight contender shared this story during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, offering context for his deep connection to the region.

Tsarukyan was born in Akhalkalaki, Georgia, in 1996 to Armenian parents. His father, Nairi, worked in construction and later moved the family to Russia.

Arman Tsarukyan: Dagestani Family Gave Home When We Had Nothing

"I was born in Georgia and then I moved to Russia when I was three years old, maybe two and a half," Tsarukyan told Cormier. "I remember my childhood from Russia. In the beginning we had a hard life because we just moved there. We didn’t have a house, my father was working all day, we had nothing. We slept in the car. We didn’t have a house at that moment, it was cold, and I lived in a cold place too".​

The family’s situation changed when local residents extended help. "One Dagestani family said, ‘Oh, come and you can live with us, don’t pay money.’ We stayed with them like one year until we built our house. Then we built our house and moved to our house," Tsarukyan explained. This period of assistance occurred while his father established his construction business, which later became successful.​

The experience shaped Tsarukyan’s perspective on the region known for producing elite fighters. He has praised Dagestan as the best place to train MMA, noting the discipline is ingrained in the culture. Dagestan is home to some of the most important fighters in MMA history including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, plus Olympic gold medalist Buvaisar Saitiev.

His personal history there goes beyond sport, rooted in a community that supported his family during their most difficult period.​

Now ranked as the UFC’s top lightweight contender, Tsarukyan carries these memories while pursuing championship gold. He played hockey for ten years before transitioning to wrestling and MMA.

Tsarukyan regularly represents Armenia with the tricolor flag during walkouts, honoring his ethnic heritage while acknowledging Russia as the place he grew up. The Dagestan connection remains significant.