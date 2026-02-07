Arman Tsarukyan has responded to Benoit Saint-Denis' bold call-out following the Frenchman's second-round TKO of Dan Hooker at UFC 325, and the Armenian contender was not impressed.

Saint-Denis Called His Shot After UFC 325

Saint-Denis rode a wave of momentum after demolishing Dan Hooker in Sydney, immediately setting his sights on the top of the lightweight division. The Frenchman declared he wanted "the BMF or the undisputed belt" and called out Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Ilia Topuria.

But 'God of War' saved his most pointed remarks for Tsarukyan: "Arman as well. You say you're the number one contender. I'm going to take your f***ing spot. I'm here to be the champion."

Tsarukyan's Response Was Decisive

When informed of Saint-Denis' comments, Tsarukyan delivered a blunt dismissal via his Telegram channel, per Home of Fight:

"For him to take my spot, he needs to beat me. But he can never beat me."

Tsarukyan has yet to have his next fight announced but remains hopeful of competing for the UFC lightweight title soon. The 29-year-old recently apologized publicly to Dana White and Hunter Campbell in an effort to secure a championship opportunity.

Rankings Shake-Up Adds Fuel to the Fire

Adding another layer to the situation, Gaethje's interim title win at UFC 324 has pushed him to the front of the contender queue at lightweight, with Tsarukyan now positioned behind the interim champion in the title hierarchy.

Saint-Denis, meanwhile, is riding a four-fight UFC win streak, with all of those victories coming by finish, and has now broken into the lightweight top ten. While he may not be next in line for a title shot, his surge through the rankings has made him a legitimate threat at 155 pounds.

What's Next at Lightweight?

The UFC lightweight division is stacked with potential matchups. Ilia Topuria currently holds undisputed lightweight gold, while Justin Gaethje has claimed the interim title, setting the stage for a likely unification bout.

Where Tsarukyan and Saint-Denis land on the board remains to be seen, but a matchup between the two could serve as a de facto No. 1 contender eliminator if the timing aligns.