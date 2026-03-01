UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan finds himself in the controversial spotlight again following a post-fight brawl that erupted between him and RAF 6 opponent Georgio Poullas.

Tsarukyan defeated Poullas 5-3 in a close and competitive battle with plenty of tension. Tsarukyan wasn't finished after the final whistle, however.

Tsarukyan shoved Poullas down and began to throw punches in an MMA-style ground-and-pound attack. The referee, fight officials, and both corners quickly intervened to separate the two.

Tsarukyan's attack appeared to come as revenge for dirty tactics employed by Poullas during the match. Footage from the match shows Poullas slapping the back of Tsarukyan's head and throwing punches.

In one video, Tsarukyan's team can be heard yelling in protest over Poullas' actions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the RAF event, Tsarukyan showed frustration and no remorse for the brawl.

"F*** around and find out," Tsarukyan posted.

Tsarukyan has seemed to clash with the UFC over the past couple of years for a number of controversies.

He was suspended following his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 following an altercation with a fan during his entrance. Tsarukyan withdrew from a scheduled lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 just one day before the event, and he hasn't received a title shot since. Tsarukyan also got physical with Dan Hooker during the UFC Qatar ceremonial weigh-ins back in November.