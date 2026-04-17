Arman Tsarukyan Gets Kicked Off American Airlines Flight

Arman Tsarukyan was removed from an American Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after he and members of his team refused to take their seats while the aircraft was taxiing.

Video of the incident surfaced on Thursday, with initial reports suggesting Tsarukyan had been on his phone prior to takeoff. American Airlines subsequently clarified what actually happened.

"On April 16, American Airlines flight 513 returned to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport for customers who refused to follow federal regulations," the airline said in a statement to MMA Fighting. "Safety is our top priority and we expect our customers to comply with crew member instructions while on board our aircraft, which include staying seated while the aircraft is taxiing."

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According to the airline, Tsarukyan and his friends were standing in the aisle while the plane was moving and refused to return to their assigned seats despite repeated instructions from crew members. Four people including Tsarukyan were removed from the flight before it departed for Philadelphia.

Tsarukyan responded with characteristic brevity on Instagram. "Kicked off commercial, I guess private it is," he posted as he boarded a separate flight. He added a brief video message as he settled in. "I hope they're not going to kick me out from this plane. OK guys, I'll be five hours in Philadelphia."