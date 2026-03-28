Arman Tsarukyan Gets Takedown, Wins Feud With Georgio Poullas

The bad blood between Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas has apparently been settled, as Tsarukyan broke free with a huge display in the third period against Georgio Poullas in the raf-07" class='tag-link'>RAF 07 main event in Tampa, Florida.

The two felt each other out early, looking for control early in lockups, with things appearing chippy early. The two were competitive during the first period, with Tsarukyan scoring a point due to Poullas not scoring in the 30-second shot-clock time.

There was a brief delay to start the second period, as Poullas needed one of his hands wrapped up and toweled off. After about two minutes, the period started. Poullas looked for an underhook but was denied. Poullas was put on shot-clock time again, and while he got a front headlock, he was unable to score again, giving Tsarukyan another point.

Tsarukyan shot in for a takedown in the closing seconds of the period, but Poullas remained on his feet.

Tsarukyan scored another point early in the third period, pushing Poullas out of bounds with double-unders. Tsarukyan got a front headlock and scored two points for exposure. Poullas scored a takedown, though Tsarukyan got a push out, bringing the total to 5-3 Tsarukyan after that flurry.

Poullas needed a takedown, but it was Tsarukyan who got behind Poullas and scored a takedown in the closing seconds, giving him a 9-3 victory.

Arman Tsarukyan Defeats Georgio Poullas In Rematch At RAF 07

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This was a rematch of their bout from RAF 06. Tsarukyan won that matchup on points as well, but Poullas fouled Tsarukyan during the matchup, prompting the two to have a post-match brawl.

Tsarukyan is now 3-0 in RAF after making his debut with a win over Lance Palmer at RAF 05.