Arman Tsarukyan got skipped for a title shot he earned. Now he is everywhere. The streaming circuit, grappling events, cooking shows, he is building a brand while the UFC decides what to do with him. This is not a choice anymore. It is the cost of doing business in the modern UFC.

The numbers tell the story. Tsarukyan beat Dan Hooker in November 2025. He held the number one contender spot. The UFC gave the interim title fight to Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for UFC 324 on January 24. The official reason involved Tsarukyan's past actions, the UFC 311 withdrawal, the Hooker headbutt, the fan incident at UFC 300. Dana White invests in promotional campaigns, and when fighters bail, Dana does not forget.

Arman Tsarukyan's Media Tour

Tsarukyan pivoted. He appeared on Adin Ross's stream with MMA Guru on January 10, 2026, hanging out for nearly ten hours with fans. He joined Matan Even's show, where a co-host named "Mike Mike" added to the chaos. When Matan pushed buttons, Tsarukyan threatened to slap him.

Then came the cooking. On January 18, Tsarukyan made a chopped cheese sandwich in Brooklyn, the "Ocky Way". This is not traditional fighter behavior. Food influencers reach audiences that MMA never touches. Tsarukyan knows he needs those eyes.

Tsarukyan's Grappling

The grappling matches keep him sharp and in the news. He submitted Mehdi Baydulaev at ACBJJ 20 in December 2025. He fought Sharabutdin Magomedov to a draw at Hype FC. He dominated Lance Palmer 10-0 in a wrestling match at RAF 5 on January 10, 2026. These events do not pay UFC money. They pay in relevance.

The New UFC

Ariel Helwani called it. On his show, Helwani said Tsarukyan is "becoming the second most popular lightweight in the world behind Ilia". Helwani pointed out that Dana White follows this stuff closely. The UFC tracks engagement metrics. A viral clip matters more than a win sometimes.

The promotion's Paramount+ partnership factors in. The UFC needs Western market appeal for its broadcast debut. Paddy Pimblett brings a built-in audience. Tsarukyan's wrestling wins, while impressive, stay inside the hardcore bubble. The UFC wants mainstream. Mainstream means memes, streams, and chopped cheese videos.

Justin Gaethje understood the situation. He admitted Tsarukyan deserved the shot but recognized the UFC's stance. Gaethje cited the same incidents White did, the withdrawal, the headbutt, the fan fight. These moments cost Tsarukyan trust.

But this is the new model. Fighters cannot just train and win, that's just not enough for the UFC anymore. They must create content, build followings, and stay visible across platforms. The UFC has shifted from a sports organization to an entertainment company that happens to feature fighting. Rankings matter, but algorithms matter more.