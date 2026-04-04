"Out In The Middle" - Barbosa Beats Gatto Despite Soccer Kick

While the UFC Vegas 115 prelim bout between Dione Barbosa and Melissa Gatto ended in a majority decision, the shock isn't from the decision itself, but rather the events that led to it.

Gatto seemed to be in control early on, thanks to her sharp counterattacks and her control in the top position. The second round featured plenty of grappling, with Barbosa threatening submissions on multiple occasions. Barbosa continued that momentum into the third round.

The turning point, however, occurred during round two. Barbosa appeared to land a kick to the head of a grounded Gatto, with Gatto going down in a delayed but harsh manner.

Soccer kicks are illegal under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, and it appeared that Gatto would be victorious by disqualification. The ruling, however, was that Gatto was allowed to continue, and Barbosa was only deducted one point for the foul.

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Barbosa then went on to win via majority decision, two 29-27 scores in her favor to go alongside a 28-28.

Dione Barbosa Gets Majority Decision Over Melissa Gatto Despite Soccer Kick Foul

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It remains to be seen if Gatto will appeal the decision loss.

Barbosa has now won six of her most recent eight and is 2-2 in her last four.

Gatto has now lost three of her last four.