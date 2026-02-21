Mario Barrios puts his WBC welterweight championship on the line against Ryan Garcia tonight (Saturday, February 21, 2026) in the main event of "The Ring: High Stakes" at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming live on DAZN PPV.

Key Points

High Stakes Main Event: WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) faces Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) in a fight that could define both men's careers at 147 pounds.

Two additional world title fights headline the undercard, with Richardson Hitchins defending the IBF super lightweight belt and Gary Antuanne Russell making his first WBA super lightweight title defense. How to Watch: DAZN PPV, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET and main event ring walks expected around 11:53 p.m. ET.

A Crossroads Fight for Both Men

This is as close to a must-win fight as it gets for both Barrios and Garcia. The champion enters having gone through an extended stretch without a clean victory — his last decisive win came in a decision over Fabian Maidana in May 2024. Since then, Barrios has fought to controversial draws against both Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao, retaining his title by technicality but failing to make a definitive statement at the top of the welterweight division.

For Garcia, this represents his best opportunity to silence the critics and capture the first world title of his professional career. "KingRy" hasn't had an official win since his December 2023 knockout of Oscar Duarte — the same fighter Hitchins faces on Saturday's undercard.

Garcia's majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April 2024 was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for ostarine, leading to a one-year suspension. He returned in May 2025 and was upset by Rolando Romero via unanimous decision at the Fatal Fury card in Times Square, getting dropped in the second round and never finding his rhythm.

Full Match Card

Mario Barrios (c) (29-2-2) vs. Ryan Garcia (24-2) - Vacant WBC Welterweight Championship

Richardson Hitchins (c) (20-0) vs. Oscar Duarte (30-2-1) - IBF Super Lightweight Championship

Gary Antuanne Russell (c) (18-1) vs. Andy Hiraoka (24-0) - WBA Super Lightweight Championship

Frank Martin (19-1) vs. Nahir Albright (17-2) - Super Lightweight

Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1) vs. Sena Agbeko (29-4) - Super Middleweight

Fight Previews

WBC Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios (c) vs. Ryan Garcia

Barrios weighed in at 147 pounds on Friday, while Garcia came in at 146.5, with both fighters appearing to be in excellent shape heading into fight night. The 30-year-old champion from San Antonio has held the WBC welterweight title since being promoted to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the belt. He originally won the interim title by defeating Yordenis Ugas in September 2023 and has defended the belt against Maidana, Ramos (draw), and Manny Pacquiao (draw).

Garcia remains one of boxing's biggest draws despite his recent struggles. The 27-year-old possesses legitimate one-punch knockout power, particularly with his vicious left hook, and his speed has given virtually every opponent trouble. The question is whether Garcia can maintain focus and consistency over 12 rounds, especially after the lackluster showing against Romero. Garcia claims to have rededicated himself to the sport following that defeat.

The size matchup favors Barrios, who has a significant height and reach advantage. The champion has spoken about having a "blueprint" for Garcia, planning to use his jab and ring IQ to keep Garcia at the end of his punches. However, Barrios hasn't shown consistent power since moving up to 147 pounds, and his inability to put fights away definitively has been a recurring theme. Garcia enters as the betting favorite at approximately -230, while Barrios sits as the underdog around +198.

IBF Super Lightweight Championship: Richardson Hitchins (c) vs. Oscar Duarte

The co-main event features one of boxing's most technically gifted young champions in Richardson Hitchins, who makes the second defense of his IBF super lightweight title against Mexico's Oscar Duarte. Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a dominant eighth-round TKO of former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. last June at Madison Square Garden, where he walked down the aggressive Australian and landed sharp, straight punches all night before finishing him with a brutal body shot.

The Brooklyn native won his title with a split decision over Liam Paro in Puerto Rico in December 2024 and has looked increasingly dominant with each outing. Duarte (30-2-1) is a solid, experienced operator who previously lost to Garcia by eighth-round knockout in December 2023. Hitchins enters as a massive -550 favorite.

WBA Super Lightweight Championship: Gary Antuanne Russell (c) vs. Andy Hiraoka

Gary Antuanne Russell makes his first defense of the WBA super lightweight title he won in dominant fashion against José Valenzuela last March. The 2016 U.S. Olympian put on a masterclass in that fight, throwing 957 punches and landing 252 en route to a lopsided unanimous decision (120-108, 119-109, 119-109). The younger brother of former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. carries frightening power with 17 knockouts in 18 wins, and his only career loss came via split decision to Alberto Puello in June 2024.

Japan's Andy Hiraoka (24-0) enters as Russell's mandatory challenger and brings an undefeated record and relentless pressure style. This should be a fan-friendly clash of styles.

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright

Former lightweight title challenger Frank Martin (19-1) looks to bounce back in a super lightweight bout against Nahir Albright (17-2). Martin is one of the more skilled fighters in the 135-140 pound range and should provide a solid start to the PPV portion of the card.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sena Agbeko

Hard-hitting super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1) opens the PPV card against Sena Agbeko (29-4). The Uzbek puncher is looking to build momentum toward a title shot in the 168-pound division.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, February 21, 2026. PPV main card at 7:55 p.m. ET / 4:55 p.m. PT. Main event ring walks approximately 11:53 p.m. ET.

Saturday, February 21, 2026. PPV main card at 7:55 p.m. ET / 4:55 p.m. PT. Main event ring walks approximately 11:53 p.m. ET. Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV Price: $69.99 standalone PPV, or included with DAZN Ultimate Tier ($44.99/month)

