"Bas Rutten Would Be Proud" - Alessandro Costa Gets Liver Shot KO

Alessandro Costa hasn't always found success in his UFC tenure thus far, but he had a highlight during the prelims of UFC Vegas 115, putting away Stewart Nicoll with a nasty liver shot.

Costa appeared to be fairly dominant in round one, bringing pressure and calculated striking that outmatched Nicoll's flashy striking style. The second round proved to be more competitive, with some back-and-forth between the two.

Costa, however, took round two over when he added successful takedown attempts.

Then, in the closing seconds of the round, Costa landed a punch that went directly to the liver of Nicoll, causing him to crumble down in pain.

Alessandro Costa Stops Stewart Nicoll At UFC Vegas 115

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Costa is now 3-3 in the UFC since entering from Lux Fight League. Two of his losses have notably come against Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg.

Nicoll is 0-3 since arriving at the UFC in 2024.