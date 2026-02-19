Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Beast, an MMA action drama starring Russell Crowe set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. Crowe also co-wrote the screenplay alongside David Frigerio.

The film stars Daniel MacPherson as Patton James, a once-feared MMA champion who has stepped away from competition to build a quieter life. When his younger brother is put in danger, he's pulled back into the cage — reuniting with his former trainer, played by Crowe, for one final brutal camp ahead of a showdown with the reigning title-holder. The film is directed by Tyler Atkins.

The cast also includes Luke Hemsworth, Bren Foster, Mojean Aria, Kelly Gale, and Australian musician Amy Shark, who makes her feature film debut. MacPherson and Hemsworth previously worked with Crowe on his 2022 film Poker Face.

Beast was developed in collaboration with ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization. A key fight scene was filmed at ONE Championship's Friday Fights live event at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in January 2025.

Watch the trailer below.

Beast (2026) Official Teaser - Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, Russell Crowe

Beast opens exclusively in theaters on April 10, 2026.