Jennifer Mir Reveals Extreme Decision After Reckless Allegations Over Bella Mir's DWCS Loss

Bella Mir entered Dana White’s Contender Series as the largest betting favorite in the show’s history. Fifteen minutes later, Alex Apodaca had handed her a first professional loss and claimed the UFC contract many expected Mir to receive. Apodaca defeated Mir by unanimous decision in the bantamweight main event of Season 10, Week 3 on August 25 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in Apodaca’s favor.

Mir, the 23-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, entered with a 4-0 record and was listed as high as -6000 by some sportsbooks, making her the biggest favorite in Contender Series history. Apodaca’s available underdog price was considerably lower, reaching +1200, but this discrepancy did nothing to diminish the historic nature of the victory, which UFC officials described as the biggest betting upset the program has produced.

Lady Mir did not participate in the post-fight media availability. She addressed the loss on social media the following day, crediting Apodaca and promising that one defeat would not define or break her. Her measured response contrasted with the initial reaction from her mother, Jennifer Mir.

Jennifer posted several critical comments directed at Apodaca, writing at one point that Alex “lucked out” against her daughter, and that the “judges were OBVIOUSLY” in her favor. Mrs. Mir also commented on the winner’s black eye “from my daughter f***ing you up,” adding that Apodaca was celebrating “a win that you didn’t earn” because “the stars were aligned for you tonight babygirl.”

The comments have all been deleted, but Jennifer’s social media crash out received significant backlash from the world of combat sports, generating widespread criticism, prompting her to issue a public apology via Instagram on Thursday. Mir explained that she reacted emotionally after encountering abusive messages directed at her daughter and allowed alcohol and adrenaline to influence her behavior.

Jennifer nevertheless said those circumstances were “zero excuse.” She apologized to Apodaca, her team, the judges and the fans while acknowledging that Apodaca earned the victory fairly. She emphasized that her comments did not represent Bella or her team and announced that she has decided to step away from social media.

I want to address the comments I made after the fight. But first I want to give you all a very deserved explanation. After the fight I went onto bella’s comments and saw comments telling my daughter to die and kill herself. I reacted purely as an emotional and protective mother after seeing my daughter go through a hard loss and I let alcohol and adrenaline get the better of me. However, that is ZERO excuse. I want to sincerely apologize to Alex Apodaca, her team, the judges, and the fans. Alex fought a brilliant fight and earned that win fair and square and deserves nothing but respect. My out-of-line comments were entirely my own and do not reflect Bella, her team, or the values she trains by. I’m stepping back from social media to let Bella focus on her recovery and I ask everyone to direct any frustration toward me and not my daughter,” Jennifer Mir wrote in the post below.

Dana White also addressed his personal investment in the outcome. He admitted that he was “extremely biased” toward Mir after developing a close relationship with her and her family over the previous four years.

White helped Mir plan her path into professional MMA, encouraging her to attend college and strengthen her wrestling credentials before pursuing a UFC contract. Following the loss, he agreed with Michael Bisping’s assessment that Apodaca possessed experience in difficult, extended fights that Mir had not yet developed.

Mir left Las Vegas without a UFC contract, but White emphasized that she did not quit or fold under pressure. Whether she receives another Contender Series opportunity will depend on the next step chosen by Mir and her family.