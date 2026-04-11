Biaggio Ali Walsh Gets Sub-Minute Finish At PFL Chicago

Biaggio Ali Walsh's journey into combat sports continues, as the grandson of Muhammad Ali starched Dash Harris in under a minute during the PFL Chicago prelims.
Ali Walsh targeted the body with shots in the opening seconds, and that did Harris in then and there. Ali Walsh continued with flurries, while also preventing Harris' efforts to grapple.
Ali Walsh overwhelmed Harris until he folded, prompting "Big" John McCarthy to step in 46 seconds into the fight.
Biaggio Ali Walsh Stops Dash Harris In 46 Seconds At PFL Chicago
Ali Walsh, who has been with PFL since his amateur days, is now 4-1 as a pro. He entered this fight off a win over Adryan Grundy in August.
Harris, who made his PFL debut tonight, loses as a pro for the first time. Harris, who missed weight for this fight, fought in Elite Fight Night twice in 2025, defeating Michael Anderson and Devon Jackson.