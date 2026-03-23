Michael Bisping Believes Lerone Murphy Deserved the Win at UFC London

Michael Bisping believes Lerone Murphy should have defeated Movsar Evloev at UFC London. The featherweight bout ended in a majority decision for Evloev (20-0), but Bisping disagreed with the judges' scorecards.

The UFC London main event saw two judges score the fight 48-46 for Evloev, while the third judge scored it 47-47. Evloev also had a point deducted in Round 4 for low blows. Murphy's record now stands at 17-1-1.

Bisping's Analysis

Michael Bisping, who did commentary live, said right away that he saw the fight differently. On his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

I’ll just get to the point: I thought Lerone — and I’ve got nothing against Movsar, and this is not me being biased, for all the American fans — I thought Lerone should have won that fight.” “I thought he won the first three rounds. I thought Movsar didn’t pick it up and really start going for it until Rounds 4 and 5. And clearly Movsar won Rounds 4 and 5. He dominated those rounds. He busted him up. He damaged him. Lerone was talking about at the end of 4, he blew his hip out and whatnot.

He also pointed to the score math and deduction, saying:

But even still, that’s three rounds to two. And then, even if you give Movsar the third round, which was a close one, Movsar had a point deducted for the two groin shots. He had a point deducted in Round 4.

Bisping further stated that the deduction could have altered the final result to a draw. He said:

Now, maybe I’m wrong, but there was the point deduction. So, should it have been a draw? Because if it’s two rounds apiece, and let’s just say Movsar won three out of [five], well then, he’s essentially lost one of them because he loses the point. So, if anything, it should have been a draw, in my humble opinion.

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Bisping scored the fight either a draw or in favor of Murphy. There is debate among commentators, including Michael Bisping, who scored rounds 1-3 for Murphy and cited the point deduction, according to TNT Fight Sports YouTube Review.

Evloev is now positioned as next in line for a featherweight title shot.