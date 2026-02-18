Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has announced a loaded Spring 2026 slate, with 10 events scheduled between March and May across the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The stretch kicks off with a heavyweight title fight and includes championship action, arena shows, and the promotion's continued international expansion. Here's the full schedule:

March 14 – BKFC Fight Night Newcastle (UK): Terrill vs. McFarlane for the Heavyweight Championship

Terrill vs. McFarlane for the Heavyweight Championship March 20 – BKFC 87, Hollywood, FL: Stewart vs. Gaffie for the Featherweight Championship

Stewart vs. Gaffie for the Featherweight Championship March 28 – BKFC Fight Night Mohegan Sun 3: Porter vs. Watson

Porter vs. Watson April 7 – Bare Knuckle Fight Club, 2300 Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

April 11 – BKFC Hawaii: Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu

Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu April 17 – BKFC Denver: National Western Center

National Western Center April 18 – BKFC Australia: Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre April 24 – BKFC Clearwater, Florida: OCC Road House

OCC Road House May 15 – BKFC Salt Lake City: Maverik Center

Maverik Center May 22 – BKFC Palm Desert, California: Acrisure Arena

The spring run opens with two title bouts in quick succession. The Heavyweight Championship is on the line in Newcastle on March 14, followed six days later by the Featherweight title in Hollywood, Florida.

BKFC 87 marks the promotion's return to South Florida, while Mohegan Sun 3 continues what has become a recurring partnership with the Connecticut casino venue.

BKFC's international footprint remains a priority, with the Australia event in Townsville slated for April 18. The promotion wraps up the spring stretch at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on May 22, one of the larger venue bookings on the schedule.

Tickets for all events are available at BKFC.com. Full fight cards for most events have not yet been announced.