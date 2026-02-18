Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has announced a loaded Spring 2026 slate, with 10 events scheduled between March and May across the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
The stretch kicks off with a heavyweight title fight and includes championship action, arena shows, and the promotion's continued international expansion. Here's the full schedule:
March 14 – BKFC Fight Night Newcastle (UK): Terrill vs. McFarlane for the Heavyweight Championship
March 20 – BKFC 87, Hollywood, FL: Stewart vs. Gaffie for the Featherweight Championship
March 28 – BKFC Fight Night Mohegan Sun 3: Porter vs. Watson
April 7 – Bare Knuckle Fight Club, 2300 Arena (Philadelphia, PA)
April 11 – BKFC Hawaii: Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu
April 17 – BKFC Denver: National Western Center
April 18 – BKFC Australia: Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
April 24 – BKFC Clearwater, Florida: OCC Road House
May 15 – BKFC Salt Lake City: Maverik Center
May 22 – BKFC Palm Desert, California: Acrisure Arena
The spring run opens with two title bouts in quick succession. The Heavyweight Championship is on the line in Newcastle on March 14, followed six days later by the Featherweight title in Hollywood, Florida.
BKFC 87 marks the promotion's return to South Florida, while Mohegan Sun 3 continues what has become a recurring partnership with the Connecticut casino venue.
BKFC's international footprint remains a priority, with the Australia event in Townsville slated for April 18. The promotion wraps up the spring stretch at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on May 22, one of the larger venue bookings on the schedule.
Tickets for all events are available at BKFC.com. Full fight cards for most events have not yet been announced.
