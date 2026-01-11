Nineteen-year-old wrestling phenom Bo Bassett made headlines at Saturday's RAF 5 event in Sunrise, Florida, calling out Olympic champion Henry Cejudo immediately after his dominant tech fall victory over Cayden Henschel—and revealing he's already deep into MMA training.

The pre-planned callout went exactly as Bassett had envisioned, with Cejudo sitting in the front row and responding immediately.

I was planning that," Bassett told MMA Junkie after the match. "I didn't know how the match would go, but I knew if I could get to my positions, take care of business that I had a plan in mind. He was front row and he jumped right up on stage. Made it a really cool moment for myself and for the fans and it was very exciting and he basically signed tonight. So hopefully we can wrestle soon.

YouTube video player

The callout wasn't just spectacle. Bassett revealed that his interest in combat sports extends well beyond wrestling, confirming that his MMA transition plans are "very serious." He's already taken concrete steps, training at Kill Cliff FC earlier in the week.

I was at Kill Cliff earlier this week. Awesome experience. I've never been in such a high level fight club or MMA gym," Bassett said. "And so, it was awesome to be around such high level fighters. I have a lot to learn, a huge transition to make, but I'm going to try to start making it early and I'm pretty serious.

Bassett's MMA Blueprint: Three Fighters He Studies Most

When asked which MMA fighters he studies most closely, Bassett revealed a carefully considered list of wrestlers who have successfully made the leap to fighting.

First on his list was Merab Dvalishvili, whose Georgian wrestling background has translated into UFC success.

I enjoy Merab. I think he's a crossover in Georgia. At least in his fights, it looks like it. So, I would say Merab is one of my favorites," Bassett said.

The young star also named UFC middleweight Bo Nickal as someone he watches closely.

I have to go with a guy like Bo Nickal. I really enjoy watching him being from America, sharing the same name. Got to go with Bo Nickal," he said.

Perhaps most notably, Bassett pointed to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev as his primary study subject.

I think you got to go with one of the Russians. And so I'll keep it with Islam. Closer to my weight class and someone I really like to watch and actually listen to his interviews as well. He's very smart," Bassett explained.

The selection of Makhachev is particularly telling, as the champion is known for his methodical approach and fight IQ—qualities that suggest Bassett is thinking strategically about his eventual transition rather than rushing into the sport.

Cejudo Match on the Horizon

Bassett will be ringside at Wrestle Riot to watch Cejudo compete, showing mutual respect between the two competitors. When asked about the Olympic champion, Bassett praised Cejudo's professionalism and dedication.

He's an unbelievable human, unbelievable wrestler and he's a professional at everything he does," Bassett said. "So I got to get ready for him and I know he's going to do his work.

With Cejudo verbally agreeing to the match at RAF 5, fans may see the intergenerational clash materialize sooner rather than later—and it could serve as a launching pad for Bassett's MMA career.