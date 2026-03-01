Colby Covington has always been one to ruffle feathers and stir up drama, but his mic time at raf-6" class="tag-link">RAF 6 has left some of his fellow competitors unimpressed.

Covington was at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, for the RAF 6 event and took to the mic to ask the crowd who they'd like to see him face off with next.

Covington polled the crowd on three potential names -- Arman Tsarukyan, Kamaru Usman, and Georges St Pierre.

Loading tweet...

"I've got a couple of names in mind," Covington said. "How about that little spoiled brat from Armenia, Arman Tsarukyan? What about the trilogy with Marty FakeNewsman? I beat him last time we were in Madison Square Garden. Come to the Real American Freestyle mat, I'm going to beat you here, Marty.

"And then I got one more name, because there's nothing more like as an American than beating those Canadians' a**. Georges St Pierre, where you at?"

Colby Covington Makes RAF Callouts, Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev Call Him Out

Even though Covington did not refer to competing next in the Octagon, his comments at the RAF event sparked responses from some of his fellow UFC stars.

One of those names is Bo Nickal, who has expressed a desire to compete against Covington on the UFC White House card in June.

Nickal claims the former interim welterweight champion is using RAF to avoid facing off with him in a battle of former NCAA Division-I All-Americans in the Octagon.

Loading tweet...

"Colby the clown running scared," Nickal posted on social media. "He doesn't want me to embarrass him at the White House. Man up, brother, let's do it."

The promo from Covington also brought out a response from UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, who expressed openness in having a showdown with Covington on the wrestling mats.

Loading tweet...

"Next RAF, I will make American boy humble again," Chimaev posted. "Colbiclown let’s go."

When asked if he is injured, Chimaev clarified that he is just waiting to figure out a date for a UFC middleweight title defense against Sean Strickland.