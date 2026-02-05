There's been a ton of boxing news over the past several days, here's a roundup of the stop stories we're watching:

WBC Strips Shakur Stevenson of Lightweight Title

The WBC officially declared its lightweight title vacant on Wednesday, just four days after Shakur Stevenson dominated Teofimo Lopez to capture the WBO super lightweight crown at Madison Square Garden. The sanctioning body cited its rules against fighters holding WBC titles while simultaneously reigning as champion in another weight class with a different organization.

Stevenson fired back on social media, calling the WBC "crooks" and alleging they demanded a $100,000 sanctioning fee despite having no involvement in the Lopez fight. He also drew a connection to the WBC's recent stripping of close friend Terence Crawford's super middleweight title over a similar fee dispute. The WBC's interim lightweight champion is Jadier Herrera, with William Zepeda ranked as the No. 1 contender.

Fundora vs. Thurman Officially Rescheduled for March 28

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed that WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora will defend his title against former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman on March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will headline a PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view card.

The fight was originally scheduled for October 25, 2025, but was postponed after Fundora suffered a hand injury during training camp. A press conference was held Wednesday at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, where both fighters exchanged words. Thurman, 37, embraced what he called a "gatekeeper" role, while Fundora, 28, remained focused on business as usual. Tickets went on public sale today.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Gervonta Davis in Baltimore

A Baltimore judge issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Gervonta "Tank" Davis after ruling that the boxer violated his probation. The warrant, issued by Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy, stems from Davis' 2020 hit-and-run case in Baltimore that injured four people. Davis, 31, had been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation, and 200 hours of community service.

The probation violation ruling comes just one week after Davis was arrested in Miami on charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping related to an alleged October 2025 incident involving his ex-girlfriend. Davis' attorney has filed a motion to recall the warrant and request GPS monitoring instead. Davis has also been stripped of his WBA lightweight title and designated a "champion in recess."

Zuffa Boxing Plans to Expand Beyond 13 Events in 2026

Dana White announced that Zuffa Boxing will hold more events in 2026 than the originally planned 13 cards. Speaking at the Zuffa Boxing 02 post-fight press conference, White said the promotion is "further ahead" than expected after its first two events. IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is set to headline the fourth Zuffa Boxing card on March 8 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, marking the Australian's U.S. debut.

Nick Ball Defends WBA Featherweight Title Against Figueroa Saturday

Undefeated WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (23-0-1) will make the fourth defense of his title against former two-division world champion Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1) this Saturday, February 7, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. The fight will stream live on DAZN. Ball enters as a strong favorite in front of his hometown crowd, while Figueroa looks to reclaim world title status after losing his WBC featherweight belt to Stephen Fulton in a February 2025 rematch.

Wilder vs. Chisora Confirmed for April 4 in London

Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora officially announced their heavyweight showdown for April 4 at the O2 Arena in London following a face-to-face in Times Square. The fight will be the 50th professional bout for both men and is expected to serve as Chisora's retirement fight. Wilder, 40, is looking to build momentum toward a potential world title run, while the 42-year-old Chisora rides a three-fight winning streak. The bout will air on DAZN.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions Partners with Team Boxing League

Manny Pacquiao Promotions announced an agreement with the Team Boxing League (TBL) on Wednesday. Under the deal, Pacquiao will serve as League Ambassador for the 2026 TBL season, with plans to join the ownership group of the San Diego TJ's expansion franchise beginning in 2027. Pacquiao is also expected to serve as Team Captain and active competitor in future seasons as TBL continues to expand its team-based professional boxing platform.

WBC February Rankings: Dalton Smith Named Boxer of the Month

The WBC released its updated world rankings for February 2026, naming British fighter Dalton Smith as Boxer of the Month following his super lightweight championship victory over Subriel Matias. Notably, the WBC also confirmed Christian Mbilli as the undisputed WBC super middleweight champion following Terence Crawford's retirement and belt vacating in December.

Stay with MMANews.com for complete coverage of all these developing stories.