Brendan Schaub Blasts Nate Diaz For Targeting Daniel Cormier - 'Every Guy He Talks About Is Better'

Brendan Schaub has weighed in strongly on the ongoing back-and-forth between Nate Diaz and Daniel Cormier, and he’s made it clear where he stands.

The recent feud kicked off after Diaz took aim at analysts, singling out Cormier, who responded by calling him “average.” That exchange quickly gained traction, but Schaub believes "The Stockton Slugger" picked the wrong target this time.

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Brendan Schaub Says Nate Diaz Crossed The Line Going At Daniel Cormier

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Schaub didn’t hold back while defending the UFC Hall of Famer's legacy and credentials.

I think for some people it works. Like, some people are like, ‘F*ck yeah, man, f*ck those guys.’ It’s his thing, and it’s working; he’s making money, so I don’t hate on him for any of that,” Schaub said. “The issue is these guys that he’s talking sh*t about are, if you know anything about the sport of mixed martial arts, every guy he talks shit about is a better fighter and has a better career. So that’s why he’s going for those guys. He’s just barking up the wrong tree when he talks sh*t to Daniel Cormier. You’re talking about MMA royalty.

The former UFC heavyweight fighter's core argument centered around the difference between popularity and accomplishment. While Diaz has built a massive fanbase and delivered some of the sport’s most memorable moments, "Big Brown" insists that doesn’t automatically translate into all-time greatness.

So, Nate Diaz had a good career. Just so you’re aware, he will never make it to the Hall of Fame as an individual fighter,” Schaub said. “Now, maybe his fight against one of his previous opponents, maybe Conor McGregor, he might have a fight to make the Hall of Fame, but as far as him as individual accomplishments, he won’t make the UFC Hall of Fame. That’s just not real. That will never happen.

Schaub doubled down on the idea that the former UFC lightweight title challenger's status comes more from star power than résumé, especially when compared to someone like "DC", a former two-division champion who transitioned into one of the UFC’s leading analysts.

The MMA fighter turned stand-up comedian also suggested Diaz may be taking analyst criticism too personally, rather than recognizing it as part of the job.

For him, he’s like, ‘Yo, these analysts breaking down fights, I don’t get it. F*ck these guys,’” Schaub explained. “Yeah, but they’re not criticizing you. It’s literally their job they’re getting paid for, so I think he takes it personal.