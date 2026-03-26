Brock Lesnar: Dana White Refused My Calls Before I Crashed a UFC Event

Before former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar ever threw a punch in the UFC, he was buying nosebleed seats and scaling security barriers just to get a meeting with UFC CEO Dana White.

Lesnar revealed the full story on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, detailing how his path to the UFC was anything but straightforward. After parting ways with WWE (despite a 10-year deal worth $20 million guaranteed) he got cut from the Minnesota Vikings, found the IRS at his door, fought a custody battle for his daughter, and got sued by Vince McMahon for violating a non-compete clause.

It was a tough time in my life from 2004 to 2006," Lesnar said.

He eventually found work in Japan, where a K-1 promoter introduced him to MMA. After a quick stoppage win in Los Angeles, Lesnar set his sights on the UFC but couldn't get anyone to pick up the phone.

Dana White wanted nothing to do with me," he said. "He wouldn't return my phone calls.

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So Lesnar took matters into his own hands. He bought four nosebleed tickets to a UFC event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, watched Randy Couture win the heavyweight title, then vaulted the security barrier and introduced himself ringside.

I grabbed Dana and I introduced myself: 'I'm Brock Lesnar,'" he said. "We went to the back and he said 'I'll give you a shot.' He gave me a one-fight deal.

That fight was against Frank Mir, and Lesnar tapped out in 90 seconds. He assumed it was over. Then White walked into his locker room with news about the pay-per-view numbers.

Dana comes in: 'you're not done.' And the next day we negotiated a real contract.

Lesnar went on to steamroll Heath Herring and defeat Couture for the UFC heavyweight title. He defended it twice before diverticulitis nearly killed him. 'The Beast' then made a dramatic comeback against Shane Carwin before eventually losing the belt to Cain Velasquez. His final UFC appearance, a win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200, was later overturned due to a failed drug test.

I look back now and I can't believe I did it," Lesnar said. "I want nothing to do with it now.

Brock Lesnar is currently involved in a feud with Oba Femi and they will lock horns at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event.