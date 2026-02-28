In a top-10 women's bantamweight contenders' battle, Ailin Perez extended her win streak by scoring a victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC Mexico.

Perez scored a takedown in the fight's opening minute, but Chiasson controlled the action on the mat, looking to lock up a leg lock and a choke while maintaining top position. Perez would get another takedown before the round's end but didn't have enough time to do major damage.

Perez scored another takedown during round two and fared better on top. The referee, however, elected a controversial stand up, which would result in Chiasson gaining control with her strikes in the clinch. Perez answered back with another pair of takedowns in the later stage of the round.

Perez worked over Chiasson well with her grappling again in the third round, going on to score the decision.

Perez, who entered this fight ranked No. 7, has now won six in a row since dropping her UFC debut. Only Natalia Silva and Maycee Barber have bigger active win streaks among UFC female athletes.

Chiasson has now lost three straight.