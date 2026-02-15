Cain Velasquez was released on parole today and is exploring hosting a one-day Holotropic Breathing Seminar in the San Jose area. Velasquez posted on Instagram about his release and plans for the seminar, which will include guided breathing, a mental/emotional reset, a meet-and-greet, a Q&A, and a group photo.

Velasquez wrote, "After my release on February 15th, I’m exploring the idea of hosting a one-day Holotropic Breathing Seminar in the San Jose area." He added that breathwork has been a powerful tool for him and he’d like to share it with others. The seminar would be a paid, limited-capacity event.

Velasquez's Legal Issues

In August 2024, Velasquez pleaded no contest to charges of attempted murder, felony assault with a firearm, and shooting at a motor vehicle. The charges stemmed from a February 2022 incident in Santa Clara County, California. He was sentenced to five years in prison but was eligible for parole after time served, house arrest, and good behavior. Velasquez still faces four years of supervised parole.