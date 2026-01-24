A scary scene unfolded at the UFC 324 weigh-ins on Friday when bantamweight Cameron Smotherman collapsed face-first on stage moments after stepping off the scale.

The 28-year-old successfully made weight at 135.5 pounds for his scheduled bout against Ricky Turcios. However, after taking just a few steps toward the exit, Smotherman fell to the floor and appeared to convulse before medical staff rushed to his aid.

UFC personnel and his teammates carried Smotherman off stage, and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. His fight against Turcios has been cancelled, reducing the UFC 324 card to 12 bouts.

Smotherman Provides Update

Later on Friday, Smotherman posted a video to social media assuring fans he was doing well. According to his teammate Adrian Yanez, who spoke with Ariel Helwani, Smotherman's CT scan and X-rays came back clear. He required stitches on his chin from the impact of the fall but is otherwise healthy.

Interestingly, Smotherman disputed the notion that an extreme weight cut was to blame for the incident. He claimed he didn't cut very much weight for this fight and came into fight week fairly close to the bantamweight limit. The fighter said he plans to undergo further testing to determine what caused the collapse.

Smotherman entered UFC 324 looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, having dropped decisions to Serhiy Sidey and Ricky Simón in 2025 after winning his UFC debut against Jake Hadley in October 2024.

Bisping's Ill-Timed Commentary Goes Viral

Adding an unfortunate layer to the incident was UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping's commentary occurring at the exact same moment. While working the TNT Sports broadcast with his back to the stage, Bisping was discussing fighters who miss weight.

"I never have any sympathy for these guys," Bisping said just seconds before Smotherman collapsed behind him. "You've got one job: Show up, on weight, in shape. You're a professional fighter. It's not hard, is it?"

The clip of Bisping's comments coinciding with Smotherman's collapse has since gone viral across social media.