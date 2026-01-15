Canelo Alvarez is making his return to the ring. Turki Alalshikh announced today that the Mexican superstar will fight on September 12, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the inaugural event for Canelo Promotions.

"Sept. 12 will be big fight. This will be the first card for Canelo Promotions," Alalshikh said in a video announcement posted to social media.

Loading tweet...

The card is titled "Mexico Against the World" and will take place on Mexican Independence Day weekend. Alalshikh confirmed the main event will be for a world title, though Canelo's opponent has not been announced.

Canelo, 35, lost his undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford via unanimous decision on September 13, 2025. Crawford retired in December and vacated all four belts, creating an opportunity for Canelo to reclaim championship status.

The former champion underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in October 2025 and was initially expected to return in spring 2026 at the earliest. His September comeback represents an accelerated timeline.

Loading tweet...