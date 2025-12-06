Despite finding himself in trouble seconds into the fight, Chris Duncan weathered the storm from Terrance McKinney and managed to score a first-round finish at UFC 323.

McKinney landed a high kick that appeared to rock Duncan at the very beginning of the fight. McKinney followed with a couple of flurries that put Duncan down and in trouble, with the fight looking mere seconds away from being stopped.

Duncan, however, managed to get back to his feet and fight fire with fire, bringing the bout to a back-and-forth encounter. Duncan would wobble McKinney with a brutal elbow, quickly putting a fatigued McKinney to the mat.

After a lot of ground shots, Duncan locked up an Anaconda choke, scoring the submission win.

Chris Duncan Submits Terrance McKinney At UFC 323

Duncan has now won four straight and is 6-1 in the Octagon since arriving off a Dana White's Contender Series performance.

McKinney is now 4-2 in his last six fights.