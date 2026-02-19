Carlos Prates: “Sign this contract, man” | MMA News

UFC | Carlos Prates Carlos Prates: “Sign this contract, man” February 19, 2026 Feb 19, 2026 • Mike Reichlin Carlos Prates has taken to social media to put pressure on an unnamed opponent, posting an Instagram story urging them to sign a fight contract. “I was told the offer is on your hands,” Prates wrote. “The fans are waiting, I’m waiting… Are we doing this or just playing around? Let’s give them the fight of the year. Sign this contract, man.”

While Prates did not name his target, the callout is widely believed to be directed at former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. The two have been publicly linked since their respective performances at UFC 322 in November, where Prates knocked out Leon Edwards while Della Maddalena lost his title to Islam Makhachev.

The back-and-forth has been building since December 2025. Della Maddalena accepted the challenge in January, telling streamer N3on he was “in” and predicting he would finish Prates in a five-round fight.

Despite mutual interest, delays have persisted, with reports linking the bout to a potential UFC Fight Night card in Perth on May 3.

However, the landscape may have shifted. Just yesterday, Fighting Nerds coach Flavio Alvaro told Sherdog that while he personally wanted the Della Maddalena fight, Prates’ next opponent could end up being someone different, with an announcement expected soon.

The matchup has captured fan interest due to both fighters’ elite finishing ability. Prates has scored knockouts in six of his seven UFC bouts, with his only loss being a decision defeat to Ian Machado Garry. Della Maddalena was riding an 18-fight win streak before his title loss to Makhachev and is looking to fight his way back into title contention.

