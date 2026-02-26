Carlos Prates Threatens Conor McGregor After Fight Rumors Flood Social: 'I Would Knock Him Out' | MMA News

February 26, 2026
Carlos Prates Threatens Conor McGregor After Fight Rumors Flood Social: 'I Would Knock Him Out'
By Pranav Pandey

Carlos Prates recently fired shots at Conor McGregor and warned that the former two-division champion would not want the potential fight. Prates, the No. 5-ranked welterweight contender with a 6–1 UFC record, stated that he's open to facing "The Notorious" after social media rumors claimed he had been offered the fight for the June 14 card. However, he questioned the logic of the matchup given McGregor's five-year absence from active competition.



Despite rumors, "The Nightmare" stated he has not received official communication from the UFC regarding a McGregor fight. He also mentioned former 170-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena as a potential opponent, as he prioritizes fighting for a title shot.

Carlos Prates Sends Chilling Warning To Conor McGregor

Carlos Prates recently took to Instagram to address the rumored fight with Conor McGregor, saying the matchup does not make sense right now but warning the Irishman of what would happen if the fight were ever booked.

Conor McGregor, to be honest, I think the fight is hard to make happen because Conor McGregor has been out for five years," Prates said. "He’s been retired from MMA, and after five years away, he would not beg to fight against the most entertaining welterweight in the world. Nothing against him, but everybody knows, and I know he knows, that I would hurt him bad. I would knock him out. So I don’t think it’s the right way to make a comeback for a huge superstar like him.

"The Nightmare" recently achieved a stunning knockout victory against former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322 in November.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been inactive since 2021, when he suffered a severe leg injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"The Notorious" was scheduled to return at UFC 303 in 2024 against Michael Chandler, but withdrew after breaking his toe in training. McGregor recently posted on X that he's willing to fight a “no-name” opponent for his highly anticipated potential return at UFC White House and asked the promotion to send him a contract.

