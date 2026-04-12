Carlos Ulberg Injury: Doctor Predicts 2027 Return After ACL Tear

Carlos Ulberg may have won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 327, but the celebration could be short-lived. A sports medicine physician who analyzed slow-motion footage from the fight believes Ulberg suffered a serious ACL tear during the bout and projects him to be sidelined until 2027.

Dr. Brian Sutterer shared his analysis in a YouTube video posted after the event, examining replays showing the moment Ulberg's knee gave way during his championship victory over Jiri Prochazka.

"That injury that Ulberg suffered is almost certainly going to keep him out for a very long time. It's not his Achilles, it's something more serious in his knee," Sutterer said. "This is pathognomonic of an ACL tear. I would be stunned if it's not. There is nothing else that is going to cause the tibia to shift forward internally like that and then pop backwards other than an ACL tear."

The physician left little room for optimism on the recovery timeline. "This is almost certainly going to be a surgical injury. I'd be surprised if we see him fighting in nine to 12 months, which is really a shame when you've just acquired a new title."

Ulberg gutted through the injury to finish Prochazka and claim the belt, a remarkable feat given the apparent severity of what his knee sustained during the fight. The full extent of the damage will not be confirmed until official medical evaluation is completed.

Meanwhile, Prochazka is already asking for a rematch and offered an explanation for his performance that drew significant attention. The former champion posted a video to Instagram claiming his own mindset cost him the fight after he noticed Ulberg's injury.

"Big apologies for my performance. I still can't understand my stupid mercy in the fight that cost me this fight. I would like to fight a rematch, because that was my fight," Prochazka said. "I just gave him this opportunity to catch me. Big apologies to everyone who supported me."

If Dr. Sutterer's assessment proves accurate, the light heavyweight division faces a prolonged period of uncertainty at the top while its new champion recovers, potentially requiring the UFC to consider an interim title solution.