Carlos Ulberg Out One Year After UFC 327 ACL Tear

Carlos Ulberg is facing approximately one year on the sidelines after suffering a torn ACL during his UFC 327 title victory, according to Paulo Costa, who says he heard it directly from the new champion.

Costa disclosed the injury timeline during an appearance on The Helwani Show, revealing that a conversation with Ulberg in a hotel lobby confirmed what many had suspected after watching the fight footage.

"Carlos is out for one year. I talked to him in the lobby yesterday. He told me he needed the surgery. He's out," Costa said.

Ulberg sustained the knee injury during the first round of his main event bout against Jiri Prochazka in Miami at UFC 327. Despite being visibly compromised and struggling to bear weight on the injured leg at various points during the round, Ulberg still managed to knock out Prochazka and claim the vacant 205-pound championship in one of the more remarkable performances in recent light heavyweight history.

Costa used his appearance at the Helwani Show to make his case for the next title shot, whether for a vacant or interim championship, citing his knockout of Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 as justification.

The light heavyweight division has dealt with repeated disruptions at the top in recent years due to injuries and inactivity, and Ulberg's situation continues that pattern almost immediately after a new champion was crowned.