Carol Foro has announced she will no longer compete at UFC Fight Night Seattle on March 28 after testing positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition drug test.

Foro's team released a statement on Instagram confirming the positive test, which revealed a type of diuretic in her system earlier this year. The Brazilian had been scheduled to make her UFC debut on the card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Foro's Team Denies Intentional Use

In their statement, Foro's camp maintained that she did not take the substance "consciously or intentionally" and raised the possibility that it may have entered her system through a contaminated supplement. Testing is reportedly underway to support their case as they work to clear her name.

Her planned opponent, Stephanie Luciano, has since been rematched. Per reporter Leo Walker Guimaraes, Luciano is now set to face Alexia Thainara on March 28.

Foro Earned UFC Contract on Contender Series

Foro's cancelled debut is a significant setback following the impression she made last September. The Brazilian earned her UFC contract via Episode 5 of Dana White's Contender Series Season 9, where both she and opponent Shanelle Dyer (who lost her undefeated record in the contest) were awarded contracts after a standout performance.

Thainara, who steps in as Foro's replacement, has also been highlighted as a fighter to watch, making her a strong substitute for the card. Foro's team will now focus on resolving the anti-doping matter before her UFC career can get underway.