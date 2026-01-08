The Professional Fighters League announced Thursday that Peter Murray, CEO of PFL International Leagues, is departing the organization after eight years with the promotion.

Murray served as PFL’s founding CEO starting in 2018, playing an integral role in the league’s growth and evolution. He helped strengthen the organization’s business operations, expand its global footprint, and establish PFL as a force in mixed martial arts. His leadership was instrumental during a period of significant development that included the acquisition of Bellator MMA.

In July 2025, PFL underwent a major leadership restructuring when former Turner Broadcasting CEO John Martin was appointed as the promotion’s new CEO. Murray transitioned to the role of CEO of PFL International at that time, overseeing the company’s regional leagues in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

“PFL would not be here today without Pete Murray’s relentless entrepreneurship and selfless leadership,” stated Donn Davis, PFL founder and chairman. “He has been my trusted and valued partner building the company and I look forward to his continued support.”

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the company recently laid off several longtime employees in addition to Murray’s departure. The organizational changes come as PFL continues to build toward its future under Martin’s leadership.