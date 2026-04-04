Chael Sonnen Believes Michael Chandler Could Retire If He Loses At UFC Freedom 250

Three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler might be just one loss away from retirement, according to UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen. The 39-year-old lightweight faces Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14 at the White House, and Sonnen believes a loss could end Chandler's fighting career.

Chandler enters the bout on a three-fight losing streak and has dropped five of his last six UFC appearances. Originally hoping to face Conor McGregor to complete their TUF 31 saga, Chandler instead drew the surging knockout artist Ruffy after UFC president Dana White moved on from the McGregor matchup.

Chael Sonnen Predicts Retirement After Potential Loss

In a recent video, Sonnen explained that Chandler still harbors championship ambitions despite his recent struggles. However, at 39 years old with consecutive setbacks that goal appears increasingly unrealistic.

Chandler will retire if Ruffy beats him. He likely will, and I do not know if it will necessarily be his choice. Chandler is now 38 years old. Chandler is also gainfully employed by Paramount and is going to be part of the announcing team.

Sonnen continued:

Chandler's one of those guys who still wants to be a world champion. So if he gets confronted with that's just not in your future... He likely would say, 'Fair enough. Give my spot to somebody else.'"

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With championship aspirations fading and a dangerous opponent ahead, June 14 could mark the final chapter of Chandler's fighting career.