In a chaotic back-and-forth brawl, Javier Reyes survived early danger to score a dramatic late stoppage over Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Mexico.

Silva de Andrade hurt Reyes first with some crushing hooks, nearly finishing the fight there. But Reyes roared back and connected with a right hand to score a knockdown and change the fight's trajectory.

Loading tweet...

Reyes landed some crushing ground-and-pound during the final minute of round one, and that offense went unanswered from Silva de Andrade. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight with a second remaining in the first round in Reyes' favor.

Loading tweet...

Javier Reyes Comes Back To Stop Douglas Silva de Andrade At UFC Mexico

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

This marked the UFC debut of Reyes following his finish of Justice Torres on Dana White's Contender Series. Reyes has now won three in a row.