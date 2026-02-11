Charles Oliveira recently offered a stark definition of the BMF concept in the first episode of the “Born BMF” series on his YouTube channel, Do Bronxs TV.

“Do Bronx” is set to challenge reigning BMF titleholder Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 326 on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Loading tweet...

While most fans associate the "Baddest Motherf**ker" title with cage dominance, Oliveira argues it's forged long before a fighter ever steps into the Octagon—by surviving impossible odds from the very beginning.

"I was born a BMF. That's real," Oliveira declared in the opening moments of the documentary.

YouTube video player

Redefining BMF — Born, Not Made

The series explores whether BMF status is earned in competition or forged through adversity. Charles Oliveira's story makes the case for the latter: doctors told him as a child he couldn't even play soccer, yet he became one of the UFC's most accomplished fighters.

"I told my parents, I told my father—truthfully, I would rather die than not be a normal kid. So that's where my story began," Oliveira said. That willingness to risk everything to live a normal life, he suggests, is where true toughness is born.

The Spiritual Warrior Mindset

Charles Oliveira's self-perception is deeply rooted in faith. "Truthfully, I'm a guy illuminated by God," he said. "I truly believe that God chose me to make history."

The former UFC lightweight champion's philosophy on predestination shapes his approach to obstacles. "I truly believe that when you're born, from when you're small, God already put you on a path. It doesn't matter which way you take, you're going to end up on that line anyway. It was meant for me to do this. It was meant for me to make history."

Hungry, Humble, and Real — The Triple Threat

Charles described himself as a three-dimensional person: "I'm a hungry guy, a family guy, a real guy, a guy who seeks the fight or seeks victory all the time. Whether I'm in the cage or outside the cage."

He emphasized integrity alongside ambition. "The desire to make history, to always be at the highest level in the world, but most importantly, without stepping on anyone."

The Octagon, he said, strips away all artifice. "The Octagon tells the truth about who I really am. I don't hide anything."

The Visible Hunger — What Opponents See

Charles Oliveira's intensity isn't hidden. "Anyone who watches me fight already sees in my eyes the hunger, the thirst. The desire to become champion," he said.

That drive extends beyond fight night. "Everything in life. I only want to walk forward. I don't want to look back."

Evolution Through Adversity

"Do Bronx" reflected on his transformation from a grappling specialist to a complete fighter. "Back then, I was just Charles from jiu-jitsu; now I'm a complete MMA Charlie. Back then, I was just a boy. Now, today, I'm a lion among lions."

The 36-year-old Brazilian also revealed he competed injured in his last bout against Mateusz Gamrot this past October. "From that last fight to this one, I've evolved tremendously. In that fight, I entered with an injury."

Oliveira first fought Holloway at featherweight in August 2015, but the bout came to an early and unusual end. Just 1:39 into the opening round, the Brazilian appeared to suffer a neck injury while attempting a takedown.

The sudden setback, which was reported as an esophagus-related issue, forced Oliveira to collapse and indicate that he was unable to continue.